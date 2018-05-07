Gatton butcher a cut above

STRONGER TOGETHER: Gatton Meat Centre owner Joel Schmidt (left) credits much of his business success to the loyal group of staff he employs at the butchery.

JOEL Schmidt has a simple approach to his business:

"My family's support, my staff's support, and the support of the community - they're the elements you need in a business... and then just hard work and drive.”

The second generation butcher has run the Gatton Meat Centre since 2002, originally as co-owner for 10 years with his father, and then solely on his own after buying out his father's share in 2012.

Mr Schmidt said he had always followed in his father's footsteps, and the transition from employees to business owners was just a natural evolution for the pair.

"My father had butchered for 29 years and I had butchered for five, so we decided it was time to advance into our own store.”

The Gatton Meat Centre has quickly become a local favourite, and boasts a large group of loyal customers that regularly return for the quality meat and friendly service.

"We love what we do, it's as simple as that,” Mr Schmidt said.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing, with competition from supermarkets continuing to force the closure of many small butcher stores, but Mr Schmidt said his business was the strongest it had ever been - not in spite of its small nature, but because of it.

"Communicate with people and they tell you pretty much exactly what they want,” he said.

"We've tried many times doing different value-added stuff - sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't.

"When things don't work it doesn't mean don't ever revisit that, it just means it's not working at this point of time.”

Mr Schmidt said like any small business, local support was vital and he thanked the Lockyer Valley for its continued support.

"Without the community's support we don't have a business, and that goes for the staff as well - without all the valuable staff and the good service they provide I don't have a business either.”

While he may run a traditional butcher shop, Mr Schmidt certainly doesn't frown on using modern technology to the business' advantage.

His Facebook page has more than 1600 likes, and is regularly updated with offers and specials.

"It's quite simple and it works, and you get instant feedback - people are coming in and going 'I saw this on your Facebook' because people seem to be on their phones all the time these days.”

While the Gatton Meat Centre may be the strongest it ever been, Mr Schmidt has no intention of slowing down, with big plans in the works - though he's keeping it all close to his chest.

"We pretty much have outgrown this store in what we can produce - and we do have some serious plans on the horizon to expand,” he said.

Mr Schmidt will be recognised for his success at the Business Recognition Dinner hosted by the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on June 22.

For more information on the dinner or to secure your tickets, visit www.cciqlockyer.com