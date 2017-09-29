37°
Gatton breaks September heat record for second time in less than a week

SCORCHER: Gatton wasn't far off 40 degrees today reaching 39.5 and setting a September heat record. MarianVejcik

GATTON has broken its September temperature record today just four days after setting its previous all-time high.

The thermometer hit 39.5 degrees at 2.53pm topping Sunday's high of 38.7 and putting it some 14 degrees above average for the month.

Ipswich, Toowoomba and Warwick also recorded their hottest September days today.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jim Richardson said that prior to the weekend Gatton's previous hottest September day had been in 2000 when it got to 38.5 degrees.

He said the heatwave was part of a trough that was moving through but we could expect cooler conditions by the weekend.

"Ahead of it is north-westerlies and behind it is southerlies and then we'll have a bit more cloud and possibly a shower as well - all the weather is behind the trough,” he said.

The fire danger rating for the region is currently 'Severe' due to the strong winds, dry conditions and elevated temperatures and was expected to be 'Very High' for the next few days.

"It will be very important to keep an eye on fire danger forecasts,” he said.

There are currently local fire bans in place for both the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regional council areas until Saturday.

For more information on current fire warnings, bushfire survival plans or alerts check www.qfes.qld.gov.au or www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

