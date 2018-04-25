Gatton Black Pigs looking to the future

RUGBY UNION: Results have not been kind on the Gatton Black Pigs this season, but a talented crop of young players is giving them hope at building something special in the near future.

The club held their sponsor's day on Saturday, where they lost 69-0 to the Goondiwindi Emus in front of a healthy home crowd.

The Gatton Black Sows also played three games of rugby sevens on the day, picking up a 26-5 win against Goondiwindi but falling to Dalby and Warwick.

The weekend marked the first time this season the guys and girls have played at home on the same day.

"It was the first time in a couple of years that we had hosted a sponsor's day and we urged as many of them to come down as possible,” club president Mitch Waters said.

"We figured it would be a great opportunity to showcase our new clubhouse, even though it is not yet finished, but it is important these sponsors are aware of what they are doing for the club.

"Being the first week back from holidays for a lot of the university students, it was clear with many of the coming down to support the team. As a whole, the day was a great success.”

Although it was the side's second drubbing in as many weeks, after their 71-0 loss to defending champions Dalby the weekend before, Waters believed the side would start to gel soon and positive results would follow.

"The match was always going to be tough, coming up against one of the dominant teams in the Risdon Cup for many years,” he said.

"Although it was a poor result, there were good signs shown by the boys and they never gave up. Another big week at training then we head up the range to take on Highfields (this Saturday) where we are hoping to secure our first win of the season.”

Drawing players mainly from a pool of university students means having a consistent squad from season to season is difficult.

"With many fresh faces this year, as many old ones leave as they finish their degrees and head off elsewhere, it is key to build a good club culture,” Waters said.

"I believe through the work that we have been doing at training, as well as both on and off the field, we are on the right track to cementing a good group of boys... who have showed great interest as well as stood up and showed leadership wherever possible.”