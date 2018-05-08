Gatton Black Pigs hold firm for second straight victory

RUGBY UNION: They were certainly made to work for it and it almost slipped from their grasp in the dying stages but the Gatton Black Pigs secured their second victory in a row against Roma on Saturday.

In a tense, physical and somewhat scrappy affair, Gatton scored the only points of the first half when Oscar Radford crashed over for a try.

The Black Pigs stretched their lead after the interval as substitute Martin Cuzens was sent through following a clever switch of play from flyhalf Trent Davison.

But Roma refused to pack it in and continued to fight for a way back into the contest.

The momentum was firmly in the visitors' corner after Echidnas winger Regan Tucker snatched an intercept and raced away in the final 15 minutes to score.

Despite a Roma onslaught in the closing minutes, Gatton held strong to earn a 12-5 win.

Gatton captain Mitch Waters said he was proud of his team's performance to register their first home win of the year.

"Roma came out and they kept going at us,” Waters said.

"We sort of loosened up a bit there and we just need to remember to keep going back to our game structure and stick to the basics because we're doing them well, we don't need to try and do anything too flashy.

"I think all the boys had a pretty good game, they just didn't give up. They showed good commitment. All of the subs that came off the bench had a really good game as well.”

Flanker Peter Harding covered every blade of grass for the Black Pigs and was an integral figure around the ruck all game.

"He's always been really strong over the ball, one of our best players over the last couple of years,” Waters said.

"It's really good to see him leading on the field and showing some of the younger boys what the expectation is.”