Gatton Black Pigs get off the mark against Highfields

RUGBY UNION: Something had to give as two of the sides yet to record a win in the Risdon Cup this season met on Saturday.

The Gatton Black Pigs travelled up the range to face Highfields with both sides eager to get on the board for 2018 in the fifth round of fixtures.

An early yellow card shown to a Redbacks player for a high shot gave Gatton the initiative and although they toiled at first to make the most of their opportunities, things started to click and they ran over twice to score.

While the home side were able to hit back once in the first term, Gatton grabbed another try just before the interval to go into the sheds ahead 21-7.

The Black Pigs took the game away from their opponents from the get-go of the second half, as their backs began to run the show and slice through their Highfields counterparts.

The visitors finally hit their rhythm and crossed for four more tries.

Fullback Trent Davison was particularly impressive, both with organising his backline and with the boot, and winger Will Kling was a constant menace on the right side, bagging himself a double.

Highfields rallied in the final 20 minutes to pick up some points in front of a rowdy crowd for the club's old boy's day but the damage was already done with the game ending 45-24 to Gatton.

Captain Mitch Waters believed there had been a shift in attitude in recent weeks following their recent drubbings by Dalby and Goondiwindi.

"We have developed a really good culture at the club and the boys are as hungry as ever to do well this season,” Waters said.

"I think a few of the boys were rather disappointed after the two tough losses we faced from Goondiwindi and Dalby, but we will be able to build on this week.

"Being a side with lots of young players I think whenever we are able to get a win under our belt early in the season, it gives us lots of confidence.”

Attention now turns to this weekend where Gatton will look to build momentum by hosting win-less Roma.

"It is always hard to predict what to expect from a travelling Roma side, however, they will be sure to come out to prove a point, looking to secure their first win of the season,” he said.