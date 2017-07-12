21°
Gatton artist gives town a fresh coat

Lachlan Mcivor
| 12th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
MURAL: Gatton artist Emma McLucas was mentored by Bronte Naylor as part of First Coat Lockyer.
MURAL: Gatton artist Emma McLucas was mentored by Bronte Naylor as part of First Coat Lockyer.

EMMA McLucas's full-time job as a software analyst is a world away from her passion for creating art.

She fully embraced her artistic side as a part of the First Coat Lockyer project, being mentored by Toowoomba artist Bronte Taylor as she painted a mural on the new Gatton Real Estate building.

"You're going from something that's logical and procedure-based to something that you have to completely let go for,” Mrs McLucas said.

"I do that full-time and (art) is only part-time for me.”

With a background as a water painter, calligrapher and letterer, soaking up as much information as possible from Ms Taylor was important in making the giant step up to a full wall design.

With a whole host of new skills under her cap, standing in front of the finished product was a special moment for the Gatton local.

"I know that I had such a small role in Bronte's whole wall but I touched every colour.

"I did a lot of the background work, a lot of the straight lines and grids - the parts that I wanted to learn how to do,” she said.

"I still get goose bumps when I walk past it and I just love the colour choice and everything about it.”

While her mentor revealed much of the meaning behind the design of the wall to her, Mrs McLucas believed it was down to the community to form their own interpretations.

"It's something that will stop people from what they're doing for a minute... and just to draw their own meaning from what this mural means,” she said.

"Bronte went through what she meant (by the mural) but everyone's going to get a different meaning, that's the point of art.

"I think that's the best part of Bronte's wall.”

The Gatton artist was already in talks with some local businesses about creating murals inside their buildings and was confident the project had opened a few eyes to the power and impact of street art.

She hoped the community response to the first three murals would encourage more to take part.

"It might break a few barriers and the stigma about what street art can be,” she said.

"I'll be excited to see what businesses put their hand up and who are brave enough to get a bit of art.”

Topics:  art emma mclucas first coat first coat lockyer gatton

