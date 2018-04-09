Menu
Login
News

Gatton are flying high after win

IN STRIDE: Tye Gray scored a length of the field try in the Gatton Hawks 44-16 victory over Pittsworth.
IN STRIDE: Tye Gray scored a length of the field try in the Gatton Hawks 44-16 victory over Pittsworth. Ann Bichel
Lachlan Mcivor
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks have claimed their first win of the 2018 season after a dominant display at Pittsworth on Sunday.

Two quick tries saw Gatton race out to 12-0 lead early on and another just before the interval gave them a commanding 24-10 position at half time.

The visitors didn't give the Danes a sniff after the break, running in four unanswered tries to build an unassailable lead and, despite a couple of consolation efforts to Pittsworth, it ended 44-16.

A-grade coach Shaun Hobson was pleased the focus on the "little things” was paying off but called for more improvement from his side heading into another tough test this weekend.

"Whilst it was great to get our first competition win, it's back to work with Warwick this Sunday at home,” Hobson said.

"It's a real test as their early season form has them in the mix as a serious premiership contender. Our challenge is to continue to improve and week to week put out performances we can all be proud of.”

Reserve Grade also started brightly in their clash with Callum Woolacott scoring twice and converting his own kicks to hand the Hawks a perfect start.

Pittsworth got their noses back into it with a try before the break but the Hawks flew out of the gates in the second half with Jack Pender and Jack Marlow crossing over to secure a 24-6 win.

It is now three wins in three in 2018 for the Under 18s but it wasn't an easy ride for the young Hawks, as they fell 12 points behind on two occasions in the second term.

But they dug deep and, building on big metres from man of the match Jackson Morgan, scored three quick-fire tries to squeeze in front and secure a 28-22 win.

Tyson White scored a triple, and went on to make his A-grade debut later in the later, while Dylan Flanagan, Brandon Clarke and Nathan Tomlinson all grabbed one apiece.

A 20 point deficit at the half was too much for Second Division to overcome and although they rallied in the second with two tries to William Sadler and another to Bruce Milsom, they were downed 24-18.

For the first time this year, all four grades will return home to Cahill Park for round four to battle Warwick on Sunday.

Topics:  2018 season gatton hawks pittsworth danes toowoomba rugby league

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bringing harmony and healing while fundraising for a cure

Bringing harmony and healing while fundraising for a cure

Raising vital funds for the Luekaemia Foundation while bringing people harmony and healing is Gayle Daetz's mission.

Exploring local bush tucker talk to hit Grantham

ABUNDANCE: Learn about the different bush tucker in your backyard at the upcoming Bushfoods of SEQ at the Old Grantham Butter Factory.

Come and enjoy an educational night dedicated to local bush tucker.

Women's football growing at Gatton Redbacks

ALL SMILES: Gatton Redbacks players Tahlia Sudhaus, Carley Logan and Dawn Jackwitz.

The Gatton Redbacks have two senior women's sides.

Councillor ready to fight for our region

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Cr Janice Holstein is excited to take on the role of chair of the RDA Ipswich and West Moreton committee.

Lockyer Valley councillor takes on new role

Local Partners