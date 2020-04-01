Gatton ammo sellers almost out of stock

WELCOME RESTRICTIONS: Gatton Brewing and Outdoors owner Gavin Sticklen stands at the store’s ammo cabinet. Picture: Dominic Elsome

LOCKYER Valley shooters will have to prove they are primary producers or need ammo for their work if they want to purchase ammunition.

The restrictions have been implemented as part of the coronavirus shutdown, due to a massive spike in demand for guns and ammunition.

Gatton Brewing and Outdoors owner Gavin Sticklen reported a “huge increase” in demand for ammunition.

“(It’s been) a very large increase … to nearly no stock,” Mr Sticklen said.

“People are just probably a little bit frightened that they might not get it.”

He said increased sales in the United States limited supplies arriving in Australia, reducing sellers’ ability to replenish stocks.

“It’s definitely going through the roof. We’ve been waiting for a lot of stock but we can’t get it,” he said.

The restriction to primary producers and workers requiring firearms – such as pest controllers and slaughterhouses – was positive, according to Mr Sticklen, as these workers needed it more.

“You’ve got to put things on hold in these sorts of situations,” he said.

“Primary producers should come first – they’re the ones who need it.”

While it may be disappointing for recreational shooters, most had been understanding.

“I’ve told them if they can’t show me they’ve got a farm or need it – I won’t give it to them,” he said.

“And they understand that.”

Originally the State Government placed a blanket ban on sales of weapons and ammunition, classing gun stores as “non-essential”.

But after an outcry from both sellers and farmers, restrictions were relaxed.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the Government had received “strong representation” from affected parties for a workable solution.

“This is a sensible decision which will allow our agriculture sector to get on with the job of feeding Queenslanders,” Mr Furner said.

“To do that, our primary producers need access to firearms to properly manage pests on their properties.”