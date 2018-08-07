Gather your pennies for Withcott community auction

ON BID: The Withcott Helidon Lions Club will hold their annual Community Auction in October.

ON BID: The Withcott Helidon Lions Club will hold their annual Community Auction in October. Francis Witsenhuysen

THE WITHCOTT Helidon Lions Club has announced its annual Community Auction will be held on Sunday, October 7, at 11am.

Club president Bruce Horrocks said this year the event would be held in the grounds of the Steve Jones Community Centre on Meadows Road at Withcott.

"It makes sense really, that with the money going towards completing the building that the we hold the event in the grounds,” Mr Horrocks said.

Auction co-ordinator Leigh Hair said a garden tiller and Cox ride-on mower had already been donated.

Mr Hair said the club still needed donations of goods with garden items, household furniture and small machinery particularly popular at last year's auction.

All of the funds raised at this auction will support the community work of the club, especially the Steve Jones Community Centre.

Any commission items were subject to negotiation by the club but Mr Hair said all commission items would need to be registered with the club at least 30 days prior to the auction date.

"The last two auctions have been very successful and judging by the donations already in, this year would be no different,” Mr Horrocks said.

For further details, call Leigh Hair 0419 718 258.