Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gas leak at Marmor BP overnight on May 22. Photo: Matthew Levy
Gas leak at Marmor BP overnight on May 22. Photo: Matthew Levy
News

Gas leak at highway petrol station

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd May 2020 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGHWAY petrol station was closed for several hours after a bowser started leaking last night.

Emergency services were called to the Marmor BP on the Bruce Highway at 11.25pm where an LPG bowser was leaking.

A QFES spokeswoman said on arrival the store manager was accessing the LPG bowsers to isolate the leak.

Firefighters conducted atmospheric testing and notified a gas examiner before leaving the scene at 12.30am.

The service station was fixed and deemed operational about 8.30am this morning and is open.

gas leak petrol stations
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        X-ray tech aids insect detection damage in vegetable crops

        premium_icon X-ray tech aids insect detection damage in vegetable crops

        News A major vegetable producer will use x-ray technology to boost its production, detecting insect damage before its too late.

        READER POLL: Should we wave goodbye to the handshake?

        READER POLL: Should we wave goodbye to the handshake?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll

        Club’s handyman welding, fixing machinery for love not money

        premium_icon Club’s handyman welding, fixing machinery for love not money

        Community Spending a couple hours a day fixing equipment or mowing grass beats sitting at...

        Rainfall brings reprieve for hay, fodder demands

        premium_icon Rainfall brings reprieve for hay, fodder demands

        Rural Recent rainfall has brought with it a welcome dip in demand for hay and fodder...