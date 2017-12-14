Gary's a mainline kind of guy

PRIDE AND JOY: Gary Guy says as long as he's around his 1955 Ford Mainline Ute will never get a drop of rain on it.

PRIDE AND JOY: Gary Guy says as long as he's around his 1955 Ford Mainline Ute will never get a drop of rain on it. Francis Witsenhuysen

AFTER driving thousands of kilometres to pick up his 1955 Ford Mainline ute from Geelong, Gary Guy had what could only be called "a hairy” last leg home.

"I'd just come down the Toowoomba Range and was five minutes away from home,” Gary said.

"When a tyre on the car trailer blew out and it nearly came off the back and I almost lost it.

"I'd only just bought the trailer and all its tyres were fairly old, as I found out. I was lucky to get it here.”

Surprisingly, the Laidley local revealed his treasured car had never been in a drop of rain.

"When I bought it I asked the bloke if it leaked, because Fords, especially Mainline and Customlines are susceptible to leaking even when they are new,” he said.

"He said it hadn't because he'd never taken it out in the rain.

"I have never taken it out of the rain either and I've never washed it... I keep it covered up and just polish it. No water goes near it, you are just hosing the rust in.”

Gary's love for Ford Mainlines and Customlines goes back decades and was the Guy's family car for many years.

"My old man had mainly Mainlines and Customlines ever since I was a kid,” he said.

"He bought his first Mainline ute in Gatton in 1956 and on outings mum and my sister would sit on the seat and my other sister and I would lay up the back of seat. You wouldn't get away with it today.”

The first thing Gary recalled doing when he came home from primary school was getting into his Dad's Mainline.

"I'd pretend to drive it and I'd be polishing the dash,” he said.

"Dad had the cleanest car because I always looked after it.”

Gary bought his first 1956 Mainline about 30 years ago, but only had it for two years before having to sell it. After seeing his current Mainline in a Just Cars Magazine three years ago Gary decided to make the trip all the way to Victoria to pick it up.

"The previous bloke that I bought it off had it for 16 years,” he said.

"He only used to tow a trailer around with it now and again to go to hot rods shows.

"And he did about 3000 miles in that time. I'd be lucky to have done 2000 miles in the time I've had it, so it's probably done less than 5000 miles in the last 20 years.”

Despite liking the fact it had low miles, Gary said he probably didn't drive it often enough.

"I do know I'm never selling it... it will still be here when I go,” he said.

He explained how his Mainline had a 351 Cleveland engine, a C4 automatic gearbox and XA running gear.

"I haven't modified it at all, but it's not an original engine,” he said.

Although he isn't a current member of a car club, Gary said joining one was on the cards soon.

"I have too many cars now and the rego just about kills you. I'm going to put some of them on club rego, but maybe not this one,” he said.

The first show Gary entered his Mainline into was at the Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival, but he plans to enter more shows in the future.

He gave a shout out to his mate Roy Turner for all his thorough Ford knowledge.

"I used to google things when I was looking to find out about Fords... but then I found out I only had to ask my good mate Roy and he could tell me anything you could google,” Gary chuckled.