Gardening is their passion and daily ritual

GREEN TRIO: Tabeel aged care residents Allan Goos, Brian Harvey and Jeff Zahnow with their prizes from the gardening competition.

THE secret to a great garden is a green thumb, plenty of water and the right fertiliser according to Tabeel Retirement Living and Aged Care residents Allan Goos, Brian Harvey and Jeff Zahnow.

Collectively they've been gardening for over a century and this year they took out the top three places for Best Patio/Unit Garden in the Lockyer Valley Garden Competition.

Winner of the category Mr Harvey said his love for growing vegetables started on his dad's dairy farm when he was little and he has had a passion for gardening ever since.

"It gives you something to do and occupies your time,” Mr Harvey said.

In his earlier years the avid gardener grew tomatoes, pumpkins and carrots for household use, now, he continues this tradition providing the Tabeel kitchen with silverbeet and parsley.

"I filled three bags of silverbeet for the kitchen this week,” he said.

Gardening is also a way Mr Harvey brings a little bit of home to Tabeel, his wife admires the garden on her weekly visits and takes home a lettuce or two.

To ensure the garden produces maximum growth, Mr Harvey spends hours in his garden every week, watering, turning the soil and inspecting the condition of each plant.

Like Mr Harvey, gardening is part of Mr Goos daily ritual, every day after going to the gym, the 96-year-old heads outside to water the pansies, poppies, petunias along with the various other flora. Born and bred in Gatton, gardening is Mr Goos favourite way to spend his time.

"I've been gardening all my life,” he said.

"I love to see the flowers.”

He placed second for his garden beds and flower pots, but next year he hopes to take out first place.

"I'd like next year to do a bit better next year and get a few more pots,” Mr Goos said.

The three gardeners also placed third in the first-time entrant category, which encouraged all three green thumbs to enter in 2019.

Mr Zahnow said he can't wait to enter again next year. "I just love being in amongst flowers,” Mr Zahnow said.

Gardening is a family tradition for him and he has many found memories gardening with his wife and in-laws.

"The secret to a good garden is a green thumb, keep digging it up and fertilising and get your little digging fork and keep digging it up,” Mr Zahnow said.

Collectively the representatives of Tabeel Retirement Living and Aged Care took home five prizes with the business recognised as the runner-up in the street appeal category.