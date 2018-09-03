Gardeners persevere through the dry to showcase top flora

THE best green thumbs of Somerset have been recognised in Esk, where they were presented with awards for their garden competition entries.

About 12 entrants braved the dry conditions to be judged for the second annual event.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it had been challenging times for local gardeners.

"Regardless of the dry conditions and the frost, these 12 entrants are quality and we are appreciative of everyone's efforts in trying to get their gardens ready for the competition and associated open gardens,” Cr Lehmann said.

"On behalf of council, I thank everyone who entered the competition and who will have their gardens open to the public over the first two weekends in September.”

Trevor and Valetta Heck's garden at 210 Barretts Road.

Three gardens were awarded first place in their category.

Trevor and Valetta Heck took out Best Rural Garden, Heather Shelton won Best Urban Garden and Lowood Beautification Project was triumphant in the Best Business or Community Group Garden category.

Encouragement awards were also given in the three major categories, comprising of a $250 cash prize sponsored by Somerset garden enthusiast Di McCauley.

Gardener Heather Shelton in her garden at 36 Ethel Street, Kilcoy

The encouragement awards were given to Caity Rollason for Best Rural Garden, Doreen O'Connor for Best Urban Garden and Esk Caravan Park for Best Business or Community Group Garden.

The event, and its associated open gardens program, was organised by Somerset Regional Council and sponsored by Searles.