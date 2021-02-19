Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The owner of a yard maintenance business has confessed to having an alcohol problem in court as he pleaded guilty to two offences following a bizarre incident.
The owner of a yard maintenance business has confessed to having an alcohol problem in court as he pleaded guilty to two offences following a bizarre incident.
Crime

Business owner's bizarre assault while ‘looking for echidna’

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
19th Feb 2021 3:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Logan owner of a popular yard maintenance business has pleaded guilty to a bizarre trespass and assault in his neighbourhood, which he claimed stemmed from his hunt for an elusive echidna.

Cornubia man Terry Lawrence Lee, 37, owner of Aspire Yard Maintenance, told Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday he had an "issue" with alcohol which partially led to the offending.The court heard the assault and trespass occurred January 9 this year in the vicinity of a property Lee was working on.

"The incident unfolded when you went on to a property neighbouring the victim of the common assault," Magistrate Clare Kelly told the court.

"The gentleman clearly became concerned about your intentions on that property and followed you in his car when you left.

"(When confronted), you reached into the car, grabbed him by the shirt and struck him in the face.

"Luckily, there was no lasting injury."

The court heard that when quizzed by police about why he trespassed on the property adjoining the victim's, Lee told them he was "looking at an echidna".

Mr Lee told the court he was "seeking help" for his alcohol problem.

He was fined $500.

No convictions were recorded.

 

MORE BEENLEIGH COURT REPORTS

'I love you': Alleged trafficker's desperate message from inside

Logan man charged with raping, molesting daughters over 20 years

Disgruntled ex-employee's 'act of payback' against Petbarn

Originally published as Gardener's bizarre trespass, assault while 'looking for echidna'

aspire yard maintenance court crime terry lee assault trespass

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

        Premium Content Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

        Crime Multiple arrests have been made after police raided a Coominya property and found stolen property and drugs. DETAILS:

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton

        Tooth extraction lands Lockyer man in court on drug charges

        Premium Content Tooth extraction lands Lockyer man in court on drug charges

        Crime A simple tooth extraction has landed a Lockyer Valley man in Gatton court on drugs...

        Photos: Big smiles as UQ Gatton welcomes its new students

        Premium Content Photos: Big smiles as UQ Gatton welcomes its new students

        Community UQ Gatton has welcomed new students to its campus this week. GALLERY