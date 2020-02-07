Garden club gives back to local fire brigade

A RURAL Fire Brigade has been gifted $1000 in thanks for its ongoing work in defending the region from recent fires.

On Tuesday, The Laidley Garden Club will present the donation to the Hatton Vale-Summerholm Rural Fire Brigade.

“We raise money through the year, from raffles we have, our Spring Festival, plant sales through the year, bus trips, and membership money,” Garden Club President Eileen Zahnow said.

“We’re a non-profit, and whatever we raise over and above what we need for running the club, we donate to local charities, or people like that who are in need.”

Mrs Zahnow said it had been an easy decision as to who their donation would go to this year, after Laidley was caught up in one of the devastating opening salvos of the fire season.

“We decided through the year, as the bushfires started, that we needed to do something to help out local fire brigades,” Eileen said.

“Laidley got it bad early on, as did Mulgowie and a lot of those places. We’re also donating $500 to Drought Angels, to help the ladies do their packages for families.”

The Laidley Garden Club has a long history in the region.

“We celebrated 50 years in November last year, it’s been really good,” Eileen said.

“We’ve been surviving the drought, and it’s beautiful to finally see some rain.”

Meeting on the second Monday of each month at the Laidley Cultural Centre, the group performs a variety of activities to bond over their shared love of gardening.

We have guest speakers, we have information, we have workshops, we do bus trips, and social days out visiting members’ gardens,” Eileen said.

“We have a cup of tea after our meetings, so it’s just a nice social thing for people to have an outing, even if they’re not real keen gardeners.”

The club has big plans for 2020, with significant changes planned for their part in the Spring Festival in September.

“We’re doing a whole new revamp this year of the Spring Festival. The Laidley Cultural Centre will be classed as the Horticulture Expo,” Eileen said.

“We’ll have markets stalls, as well as the orchid show, the garden club has a big display, as well as plant sales, raffles, and the botanical cafe.”

To find out more about the club, visit their Facebook Page.

