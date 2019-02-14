‘Not thrilled’: Trump lashes wall deal

Trump supporters have suggested the President could still use executive powers to get his wall built. Picture: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

NEGOTIATORS who have been working day and night to avoid a second US government shutdown on Friday have reached a consensus on border security - but Donald Trump is already in revolt.

The President said he was not happy with the deal agreed by Republicans and Democrats to avoid another shutdown, but said the bottom line was the wall would be built.

"I can't say I'm thrilled," he told reporters of the agreement on Tuesday afternoon local time, but added "we're building a lot of wall."

The deal includes just under $US1.4 billion ($A1.9 billion) for a barrier on the US-Mexico border. It is only a fraction of the $US5.7 billion ($A8 billion) Mr Trump wanted for his wall, and will fund an extra 89 kilometres of steel slats or another structure in the Rio Grande Valley, as well as providing more beds in detention.

Mr Trump said he did not believe there would be another shutdown, and said he would still be able to build his wall by "supplementing things and moving things around" using money from "far less important areas."

The United States is waiting with bated breath to see if Donald Trump will agree to a border security deal to prevent another government shutdown. Picture: AP Photo/Eric Gay

At a rally in the border town of El Paso on Monday night, Mr Trump told the crowd: "We're building the wall anyway.

"The wall's being built, it will continue, it's going at a rapid pace."

Just before the rally, he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham the wall was a "moral thing", but did not give an answer on whether he would endorse the agreement. "A lot of things have changed, and we'll see what happens," he said.

Trump supporters have already attacked the deal, indicating that the President will still get what he wants. "Any Republican that supports this garbage compromise, you will have to explain," said Fox News host Sean Hannity.

North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows tweeted that the agreement was "hardly a serious attempt to secure our border or stop the flow of illegal immigration" and "kicks the can down the road yet again, failing to address the critical priorities outlined by Border Patrol Chiefs."

Jim Jordan, of Ohio, tweeted: "While the President was giving a great speech in El Paso, Congress was putting together a bad deal on immigration."

Conservative sources said Mr Trump would agree to the deal and then return to the idea of using executive powers or declaring a national emergency to divert money for wall construction, though he would most likely face legal challenges.

Several Republicans urged the President to accept the spending agreement, with Senator Johnny Isakson telling CNN Mr Trump was "in a box", adding: "Shutdowns are bad, period."

Senator Susan Collins - a key Democrat target in 2020 - said that "absolutely" Mr Trump should sign it, repeating her concerns about declaring a national emergency.

Nita Lowey, chair of the House Appropriations Committee and a key negotiator, told CNN on Tuesday morning she was "cautiously optimistic" the deal would pass. "This is a compromise," she said. "No one got everything they wanted."

Bloomberg White House correspondent Margaret Talev said she "would be very surprised" to see Mr Trump support the proposal. She said the question was whether he would "express dissatisfaction" with a counter-offer, or by approving the deal and then taking executive action.he deal omits a strict new cap Democrats had sought on immigrants detained within the United States - as opposed to at the border.

On Monday afternoon, Mr Trump met top advisers in the Oval Office to discuss the negotiations. "We can call it anything. We'll call it barriers, we'll call it whatever they want," he said. "But now it turns out not only don't they want to give us money for a wall, they don't want to give us the space to detain murderers, criminals, drug dealers, human smugglers."

His words came as hundreds of government officials descended on the Texas border town of Eagle Pass, parking vehicles and roaming the banks of the Rio Grande river to block passage of migrants who arrived via "caravan".

The recent, record 35-day shutdown left more than 800,000 government workers without pay, hurt contractors and small businesses and damaged Mr Trump's approval rating. Politicians fear a huge backlash from the public if there were to be another closure, leaving hundreds of thousands of Americans unpaid yet gain.

Mr Trump, who said in December he would be "proud" to shut the federal government over border security, took a different tack on Monday. "It's up to the Democrats," he told reporters at the White House, when asked whether the government was headed toward its second shutdown of the winter.

A White House official said it was looking at the details of the border security agreement on Tuesday morning. Legislation will then be drafted and the House of Representative and the Senate will vote on whether to agree to it and keep the government funded until September.

It will then be up to Mr Trump to sign off on the legislation before Friday, when funding for the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies expires.

The proposed deal provides funds for an average detention population of 45,274, including 2500 family beds. It also includes another $US750 million ($A1 billion) for 13,000 additional beds if US Immigration and Customs Enforcement needs to respond to a surge in illegal immigration and arrests.

That would bring the total number of beds to almost 58,500 - an 18 per cent increase on the current detention population of 49,057.

The deal does not include a strict new cap Democrats had sought on immigrants detained within the US, as opposed to just at the border.