Garage Sale Trail a win-win for residents this weekend

HANDMADE WITH LOVE: Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed members were keen to see their creations go to a good home. Melanie Keyte

ONE household's trash could be full of unique treasures for another this weekend as the Lockyer Valley joins the rest of the nation on the Garage Sale Trail.

The weekend-long bargains bonanza is an annual event which encourages residents to host a garage sale and spend the weekend second-hand shopping in an effort to reduce waste.

Helidon Progress Association secretary Briony Sommers said they're hoping to bring the community together with an enormous sale at the Helidon cricket oval on Sunday.

"The cricket club will do some drinks, we'll do a raffle, the Country Women's Association will be doing food and we've invited schools to come along and sell some things," she said.

"It will be a good fundraiser for us all and good to get us all in the one spot.

"In this day and age, it's also good to think about re-using and recycling, when too much is thrown away."

Join the Lockyer Valley Garage Sale Trial this weekend!: Find out what everybody's selling at this year's Garage Sale Trail. Video courtesy of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said it was a win-win event.

"It's a great opportunity to de-clutter and everybody loves a bargain," she said.

"Last year, it was really successful and really great, so we were keen to get onboard again because there were just so many positives."

Faith Lutheran College also decided to join the bargain-hunt with community groups welcome to set up their own stalls on the day.

The Garage Sale Trail was dreamt up in 2010 and has grown substantially since.

More than 321,000 Australians either hosted their own sale or sniffed out bargains last year, with an average of $379 in sales for households and $650 for community groups.

Sellers can register their sales and shoppers can plan a customised 'Treasure Trail' via www.garagesale trail.com.au.

Saturday: Faith Lutheran College, 9am-3pm

Sunday: Helidon Cricket Oval, 10am-2pm

Both days: Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed, 8am-12pm.