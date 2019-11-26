Gao lawyer: ‘No one is safe’ if star convicted

A married woman 'jumped' at a ‘once in a lifetime’ chance to have sex with a film star before accusing him and a TV producer of rape, a court has heard.

If a respected Chinese movie star can be convicted of rape based on the lies of a woman, then "no one is safe", his lawyer says.

A Sydney crew member accused actor Yunxiang Gao and producer Jing Wang of making her their sex "slave" at the Shangri-La Hotel last year, but the 37-year-olds insist the woman willingly joined their threesome after a TV series wrap party.

The duo are fighting a raft of charges including aggravated sexual assault in company where the victim was deprived of liberty, with a jury of eight men and four women expected to begin deliberating as early as Wednesday.

Chinese actor Yunxiang Gao arrives at a Sydney court. Picture: Getty

Gao's barrister Murugan Thangaraj SC says Wang invited the alleged victim back to his luxury hotel in the early hours of March 27, 2018, after they were seen passionately "french kissing" at a karaoke club.

But when Gao also walked into the hotel bedroom the woman's "fantasy met reality" and she jumped at the chance to have sex with the celebrity, the court heard.

"She was starstruck, and he was handsome to boot," Mr Thangaraj told Downing Centre District Court.

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity with this handsome icon … she took it.

"She might regret that now. She might have even regretted it the moment she left the room."

Mr Thangaraj said the case against Gao - who has a clean criminal record - relies heavily on the word of a married woman who was then confronted by her suspicious husband when she got home at dawn.

"If a person of excellent character can be convicted on this evidence, then no one is safe from a false allegation," he said in his closing address.

"She was in the (hotel) room until the last possible second, which happened to coincide with her husband's persistent messages."

Chinese actor Yunxiang Gao arrives at Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court with his lawyer Warwick Korn. Picture: Getty

Mr Thangaraj said security footage proves the complainant lied when saying she never consensually kissed Wang at the karaoke bar hours before her alleged attack.

"She gave a version to police without knowing about the CCTV … she painted a picture for police and you," he told the jury on Tuesday.

"Given she kissed Mr Wang like that at the club, can you believe her evidence that she refused his kiss in the privacy of his room?"

The woman has testified she begged the men to let her leave and tried to cry out for help at the start of the degrading ordeal but Gao's tongue was in her mouth.

The star says the alleged victim willingly participated in a threesome. Picture: John Grainger

The China-born Australian permanent resident said Gao ejaculated on her face and at one point mocked her while Wang forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Mr Thangaraj accused the complainant and her husband of rehearsing their evidence to jointly claim he spotted semen on her neck when she arrived home.

"Of course they got their heads together … they're not very good liars at all," he said.

The trial before Judge Penelope Hock continues.