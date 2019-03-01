Games to debut in the Lockyer

NEW EVENT: Indigenous elders Joe Gardiner, Marion Barnett, Marlene Nelson and Dot Sim at the Kambu Health Indigenous Senior's Games morning tea in Laidley.

KAMBU Health Community liaison officer Angela Bond wants to kick start Indigenous Senior Games within the region.

With the sporting event gaining momentum at Morayfield, Gladstone, Goodna and Ipswich, Ms Bond wants the games next stop to be the Lockyer Valley.

Last month, Ms Bond held an elders morning tea in Laidley to help promote the event.

Institute for Urban Indigenous Health Ambassadors and former rugby league players Steve Renouf and Petero Civoniceva attended the day in a bid to help bring people on board.

Ms Bond said the games were a good opportunity for Indigenous elders to network and stay active.

Sports on offer in the games included darts, quoits, ten pin bowling, hole-in-the-wall, and numbers mat.

Lockyer Valley indigenous elder Marion Barnett said she planned to take advantage of the opportunity.

"I'm not sure I will be any good at the sports, but I'll give everything a go,” Ms Barnett said.

Ms Barnett said she loved uniting with fellow elders.

"You get a little network of people when you're an aboriginal person,” she said.

"We come in all different colours and it's good to meet up.”

The games give elders the opportunity to socialise, exercise outdoors, meet new people, and reconnect with people who they have not seen in years.

Indigenous elder Marlene Nelson said she was grateful for the Kambu Health facility and its staff.

"Kambu take us under their arm and are helping us be healthy and social,” Ms Nelson said.

"Coming together and interacting with fellow indigenous people is important.”

If popularity gained for the Indigenous Seniors' Games, Ms Bond said she would hold the event every Monday.

"We just have to find an air-conditioned venue for the elders,” Ms Bond said.

"We are also hoping that the event will get bigger with the word getting around the community.”

Ms Bond urged others from across the region to get involved in the event.

Previously, teams who excelled at the local games had the opportunity to compete at the Outback Senior Games against teams from different districts.