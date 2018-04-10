Menu
Game of Thrones star’s bizarre secret life online

SOPHIE Turner has been living a secret life as a reviewer on Instagram.

The 22-year-old revealed she has a social media account for her favourite pastime - rating different sausages all over the world.

The Sun reports that the account, called @sophiedssausagereviews, has a bio that reads: "Passionate Bout the Saus."

Sophie, who started the account earlier this month, has so far posted six reviews, which include a rating out of ten and a description.

Her most recent was a rather fancy looking take on a sausage, which she tried during a trip to Disney Land, in LA.

The actress, who is best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, wrote alongside an image: "Wild boar crepinette and Spanish cured sausage. More like pulled meat in texture.

"The taste itself is delicious, however ... can I even call this a sausage? I think not. 2/10 Disneyland was fab tho."

Sophie Turner as Game of Thrones’ Sansa Stark. Picture: Getty/HBO
Other reviews include a classic Cumberland, a turkey sausage and a chicken cranberry one.

Describing the Cumberland, which got a 7/10, Sophie wrote: "London, England. A classic Cumberland. Juicy on the bite. Skin not too tough. Around the size of my middle finger: perfect.

"However I might have liked the skin to be a little crispier. For what it is..... Result: 7/10."

 

Her highest rating so far goes to a turkey sausage, which she rewarded an 8/10.

Sophie, who is engaged to The Voice Australia judge Joe Jonas, wrote: "Los Angeles, California. Turkey sausage. Truly a phenomenal bite. Small size but comes in 3s. Turkey to herb ratio is perfection. Crispy in parts, soft in the middle. 8/10."

She's not the only celebrity to have an account for reviewing food - singer Lorde had one for onion rings.

The account was deleted once it was revealed she was behind the reviews and she said at the time: "I naively didn't realise that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places.

"It was a funny thing with my friends on tour."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Topics:  celebrity editors picks game of thrones sophie turner television

