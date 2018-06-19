GoT star reveals key clue about final season

WITH around a year's wait still ahead of us before Game of Thrones returns, fans are pretty desperate for any new details they can get.

The phenomenally popular HBO show is nearing the end of filming for its eighth and final season - and details of the plot have been kept locked up tight after major spoilers and leaks threatened to ruin past seasons for fans.

Thankfully, Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - who plays Jaime Lannister - has offered up a tiny little nugget of information to tide us over while we wait for the series to return.

In an interview with WRadio, Coster-Waldau inadvertently let slip that the Kingslayer would be hanging out with Jon Snow's buddy Davos Seaworth in the coming episodes.

"I really liked working with Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth. We worked together and now we get along very well. I will not go into depth because I would be giving away spoilers," he told the station, as reported by Winter Is Coming.

Jaime has mostly just spent time with Bronn before now. Picture: Supplied/Foxtel

While Jaime and Davos have been in one scene together before - the iconic Dragonpit meeting in season seven - given that they didn't interact or even look at each other, it sounds like they must have become pretty close during filming on the new season.

It's not exactly groundbreaking that the two would meet up in the final season - considering they're both headed for Winterfell to help Daenerys and Jon try and stop the crazed Night King and his band of White Walkers - but it's still a rare insight into what's to come.

During the interview, Coster-Waldau also opened up about how Jaime went from trying to kill a child (Bran Stark) in the series premiere, to walking out on his incestuous sister/lover Cersei in order to help save the world in the season seven finale.

Their incestuous brother-sister relationship has been a cornerstone of the series.

"I think it's all connected. When he says 'the things I do for love', that's one of the reasons he walks out in the end. He tells Cersei, after he learns she's pregnant: 'Hey, if we don't defeat the threat from the North, we'll all die and there won't be any future, for you, for the child, or for anyone.' So he is still guided by that idea. And he is a man of his word. He promised he would go north," the actor explained.

"The development of the character, in my mind, he's become more of what his father told him in the first season: 'I want you to become the man you were meant to be.' I think he is moving to that point and is getting very close to being that person."

Game of Thrones season eight is expected to premiere sometime in early to mid-2019.