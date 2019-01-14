GoT season 8 teaser, premiere date released

After fans of the epic HBO drama Game of Thrones have waited nearly two years to watch the final season of the series, the network has finally announced its premiere date.

Tonight, prior to the premiere of True Detective Season 3 starring Mahershala Ali, a fiery (yet icy) preview on US television unveiled the exact date of when the first episode will debut.

Given that HBO has already told us that Game of Thrones was coming back this April, plus we knew it would be on a Sunday, the exact date being revealed is nothing momentous, however, it brings us one step closer to watching ice and fire collide once again on the small screen.

While GoT Season 8 will only be six episodes total, which is down from seven last season and the usual ten in all prior seasons, each episode will reportedly play out like an entire feature film. And while we can't imagine the show topping a battle scene like in "Battle of the Bastards," fans have been promised some of the biggest battle sequences that have ever been filmed across television or movies. I mean, wow. Just wow.

While the network and the show's creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, are clearly going big for the show's finale, fans won't have to say goodbye to author George RR Martin's celebrated concept just yet. A non-overlapping prequel series has already been cast and should debut on HBO within the next year or two.

Until then, Season 8 of Game of Thrones will premiere in the US on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10:00pm EST and we couldn't be more excited. Expect it to show up locally on Foxtel very soon after.

Game of Thrones releases new season 8 footage showing Daenerys meeting Sansa. Picture: HBO

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.