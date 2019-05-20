GoT helpine launched in UK for sad fans

A Game of Thrones helpline has been launched in the UK.

A Game of Thrones helpline has been launched in the UK to help distraught fans struggling to deal with the end of the series.

The final episode of the wildly popular fantasy drama will air in the early hours of tomorrow on Sky Atlantic.

Confused Game of Thrones fans can now call a helpline to help them cope with the end of the series. Picture: HBO

But those left with a Seven Kingdoms-size hole in their lives can ease their pain by calling counsellors at £40 ($A73) an hour.

The service is being offered via professional services database Bark.com, which normally links users to the likes of dog groomers, builders and plumbers.

Callers can talk through their pain with counsellors who are familiar with the show, so they can discuss storylines.

Angry and confused? Picture: @gwendolineuniverse/Instagram

The listing promises: "The professionals will help them digest their feelings and interpretation of the show, which could range from anger and confusion to sadness and grief."

We’re never moving on! Picture: HBO via AP

We can’t GoT over it. Picture: HBO

Our face during the last scene. Picture: HBO

GoT has run for eight series and is watched by tens of millions around the world.

A prequel is being filmed in Belfast.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission