HBO’s big Game of Thrones reveal

THE final season of Game of Thrones will air in the "first half" of 2019, HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys has revealed.

"I'm not going to talk about what to expect [from the final season] although it's pretty great," Bloys said at the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour. "I don't think we've announced a date yet so sometime in '19 … first half."

Bloys also dished on the first of the five Thrones spin-offs that are in the works. He said the network is currently only working on one spin-off, and the others are either "on hold" or no longer in the works.

"We are doing a pilot that Jane Goodman wrote. Out of five, we'd be lucky to get one that we're very excited about it," he said. "We're just starting the search for a director [and] casting director."

HBO confirmed that it had given a pilot order for the first prequel series in an announcement last month.

It will chronicle "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," and look at the secrets of the history of the warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros.

Game of Thrones first hit the air on HBO in 2011. The series is based on the hit book series by George R.R. Martin. The show's eighth season will be its last.

