Game of Thrones fans Mason Becker and Mitch Davis who are part of the Huscarls group. Picture: Sue Graham
TV

How GoT fans will celebrate final season

by Duncan Lay
8th Apr 2019 5:57 AM

GAME Of Thrones fans around the country will be preparing to celebrate the final season by watching it in style - but perhaps not quite in the style of these members of The Huscarls.

The Huscarls is a living history group who re-enact the life and times of Europe between the fall of the Roman Empire and the Battle of Hastings.

They recreate the food, the crafts and the combat at events such as the St Ives Medieval Fair.

Unsurprisingly, many of them are fans of shows such as Foxtel's Game Of Thrones and Netflix's The Last Kingdom.

GoT fans Mason Becker and Mitch Nolan. Becker said it takes up to half an hour to “suit up” in his full armour. Picture: Sue Graham
Mason Becker is one of many Huscarls who enjoy these shows and are looking forward to the final season of GoT.

He may not watch shows in full armour because it does take about half an hour to "suit up" but it's certainly possible.

"It's easy," he said.

"The full kit is not as cumbersome as the myths portray. Most people's full armour weighs less than 15kg."

