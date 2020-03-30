Game for two: Golf clubs weigh up coronavirus shutdown

While the official word is golf clubs can still let players onto the greens, some have made the decision to shut down entirely.

YOU can still enjoy a game of golf despite harsh new restrictions in place limiting social interaction, and the closure of facilities such as playgrounds and skate parks.

Golf clubs have been forced to close their club houses, but can allow keen players to use the greens and run weekly competitions – as long as they abide by social distancing measures.

Lowood Golf Club has continued to play on the greens, but club captain Alan Jones said the committee was discussing whether this would continue.

“At this stage we’re conforming to all regulations … but how long we remain open, I don’t know,” Jones said.

“Legally we’re able to be open providing we follow all the rules.”

Players are required to observe the 1.5m social distance measure and only two players are allowed per group.

As most of the club’s members are over the age of 70, Jones said it was up to the players to decide whether they should continue playing or not.

“It’s up to them – we can’t tell them not to,” he said.

He said the club was being “very cautious” about the unfolding crisis.

“It is getting increasingly more difficult to keep it open,” he said.

Other clubs have moved to shutdown play regardless of the advice from the government.

Laidley Golf Club ran its Men & Ladies Single Stableford on Saturday, but this morning made the decision to close the club completely.

In a statement on Facebook, the club said the committee “have decided that it is in the best interests of the whole community that the club be closed until further notice”.

Toogoolawah Golf Club has closed its course for competitions and social play, with secretary Judie Marschke telling the Gatton Star its course had been open to financial members.

But she said this was likely to change due to last night’s announcement of the stricter measures put in place by the Federal Government.

“I think we’ll be closing down,” Marschke said.