‘Galvanise community’: Toyah filmmaker calls for justice

AN internationally renowned filmmaker who has put together a documentary about Toyah Cordingley and the search for her killer said he hoped it would "galvanise" the community to push for justice.

Tony Gordon will debut the short 24-minute film at the Ellis Beach Bar and Grill on Wednesday - the two-year anniversary of the 24-year-old's death before a short memorial at Wangetti Beach where her body was found.

Police are yet to charge anyone, but former Innisfail nurse Rajwinder Singh, a father-of-three, who fled overseas the night her body was found and vanished without a trace in India, is a key person of interest.

Toyah Cordingley, 24, was found dead two years ago. Picture: Facebook

MORE NEWS

Why jury was discharged in Cairns hotel fraud trial

Girl, 13, sentenced for violent Cairns crime spree

'Grabbed my guts, ran': Brother tells of alleged stabbing

Mr Gordon said he did not know the young pharmacy worker, but had shown her mother and stepfather Vanessa and Darren "Snake" Gardiner the film.

"It was very hard for them to sit there for the half-hour because it basically goes back over the event starting from day one," he said.

"My motivation was to illustrate Toyah as a person, what she was doing and how she represented herself.

"I want to bring the community back together, let's galvanise ourselves and let's get closure for the family.

"If this had happened in my family I would want closure. It's gone on for so long and no one knows what's going on."

Mr Gordon, who has worked for the Discovery Channel, the BBC and National Geographic, said pressure should be put on state election candidates to call for answers.

A police spokesman said detectives were still working "tirelessly" on the case, were continuously liaising with the family, but acknowledged there were "challenges".

Toyah’s body was found at Wangetti Beach north of Cairns.

"Police have faced a number of challenges due to the complex nature of the investigation, however remain committed to maintaining the integrity of the rigorous process," he said. "Toyah's family remain in our thoughts and detectives continue to liaise with them and provide regular updates on the investigation's progress.

A new short film about Toyah Cordingley, 24, will be released to mark the second anniversary of her murder.

"Whilst police acknowledge public interest in the case, our primary focus is ensuring Toyah's killer is brought to justice without compromising the investigation."

He said they were continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Family spokesman Wayne "Prong" Trimble, said they were also organising a special presentation of the original Toyah poster - signed by members of the community - to the family who were attending the memorial.

A large, permanent concrete memorial for Toyah Cordingley was built at Wangetti Beach. The memorial stone includes a plaque with a quote chosen by Toyah's family. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

He said he felt confident the case would be solved. "Just leave it with the authorities because at the end of the day they're the ones who are going to make an arrest," he said. "You've got to put yourself in (her family's) position and that's where they're at.

"It's all for Toyah. That's what the family say, don't worry about them, it's all for Toyah."

Originally published as 'Galvanise the community': Toyah filmmaker calls for justice