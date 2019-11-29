Gallery unveils new spider web playground

American artist Eric Lennartson has returned to Ipswich to create his new TapeScape exhibition, which opens at the Ipswich Art Gallery on Monday, December 2, 2019.

KIDS of all ages will be able to explore tunnels, caves and slides inside a new multi-level sticky tape playground when it opens at the Ipswich Art Gallery on Monday.

More than 115,000m of packing tape has been wrapped around scaffolding to create the interactive, multi-sensory playground called TapeScape.

This is the second time American artist Eric Lennartson has created a sculpture in the city, which resembles a giant funnel-web spider web with tunnels and slides heading off in all directions.

Mr Lennartson has created sticky tape playgrounds all over the world, but loves visiting Ipswich from his home in Minnesota to create something new for kids to play in.

"I worked really closely with the Ipswich Art Gallery before I came over on November 2," he said.

"I was sending them lots of drawings and ideas before I came, and listening to their ideas as to what they wanted.

"We collaborated to create a solution that works for the gallery's aspirations and goals for the exhibition.

"I really enjoy visiting Ipswich. It's starting to get really cold at home so I enjoy sitting with a cup of coffee in the morning and soaking up the sun. It's a really pretty city."

Mr Lennartson's first exhibition in Ipswich was in 2016 and drew in record crowds for the art gallery.

Youngsters who visit again will notice the new sculpture is twice as big and has a lot more zones to run around and play in.

"I think this exhibition is just really fun, hands-on play that makes everyone want to explore it together," Mr Lennartson said.

"I think adults should go in with their kids and play too.

"It's kind of fun to be a kid again and play and follow along and see where it leads you in the tunnels."

His exhibition here is a centrepiece of the overall Construction Site Summer Fun which will take over the whole of the gallery over the school holidays.

Mr Lennartson returns back to America on Monday where he will be setting up a new exhibition, a sticky tape playground that resembles the International Space Station, in Phoenix, Arizona.