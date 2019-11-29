Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
American artist Eric Lennartson has returned to Ipswich to create his new TapeScape exhibition, which opens at the Ipswich Art Gallery on Monday, December 2, 2019.
American artist Eric Lennartson has returned to Ipswich to create his new TapeScape exhibition, which opens at the Ipswich Art Gallery on Monday, December 2, 2019.
News

Gallery unveils new spider web playground

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
29th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KIDS of all ages will be able to explore tunnels, caves and slides inside a new multi-level sticky tape playground when it opens at the Ipswich Art Gallery on Monday.

More than 115,000m of packing tape has been wrapped around scaffolding to create the interactive, multi-sensory playground called TapeScape.

This is the second time American artist Eric Lennartson has created a sculpture in the city, which resembles a giant funnel-web spider web with tunnels and slides heading off in all directions.

Mr Lennartson has created sticky tape playgrounds all over the world, but loves visiting Ipswich from his home in Minnesota to create something new for kids to play in.

"I worked really closely with the Ipswich Art Gallery before I came over on November 2," he said.

"I was sending them lots of drawings and ideas before I came, and listening to their ideas as to what they wanted.

 

American artist Eric Lennartson has returned to Ipswich to create his new TapeScape exhibition, which opens at the Ipswich Art Gallery on Monday, December 2, 2019.
American artist Eric Lennartson has returned to Ipswich to create his new TapeScape exhibition, which opens at the Ipswich Art Gallery on Monday, December 2, 2019.

 

"We collaborated to create a solution that works for the gallery's aspirations and goals for the exhibition.

"I really enjoy visiting Ipswich. It's starting to get really cold at home so I enjoy sitting with a cup of coffee in the morning and soaking up the sun. It's a really pretty city."

Mr Lennartson's first exhibition in Ipswich was in 2016 and drew in record crowds for the art gallery.

Youngsters who visit again will notice the new sculpture is twice as big and has a lot more zones to run around and play in.

"I think this exhibition is just really fun, hands-on play that makes everyone want to explore it together," Mr Lennartson said.

"I think adults should go in with their kids and play too.

"It's kind of fun to be a kid again and play and follow along and see where it leads you in the tunnels."

His exhibition here is a centrepiece of the overall Construction Site Summer Fun which will take over the whole of the gallery over the school holidays.

Mr Lennartson returns back to America on Monday where he will be setting up a new exhibition, a sticky tape playground that resembles the International Space Station, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Comedic criminals open pockets in support of local kindy

        premium_icon Comedic criminals open pockets in support of local kindy

        News Seven familiar felons stood trial in Esk this week, with their bail money being put towards supporting the local kindy.

        Farewell to the woman who cared for thousands of babies

        premium_icon Farewell to the woman who cared for thousands of babies

        News In more than two decades of devoting herself to her work in early childcare, Judith...

        Shoppers and staff raise nearly $20,000 for sick kids

        Shoppers and staff raise nearly $20,000 for sick kids

        News Gatton Coles staff and customers raised more than $18,400 for Hummingbird House –...

        Governments to sign off on Inland Rail agreement

        premium_icon Governments to sign off on Inland Rail agreement

        News THE Federal and Queensland Governments will today sign the bilateral agreement for...