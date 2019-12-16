Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Heidi Baskerville and Jacqueline Freese. Esk races.
Heidi Baskerville and Jacqueline Freese. Esk races.
News

GALLERY: Talking mental health at the Esk Races

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
16th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RACES is a time for fun, for catching up with friends and for healthy competition.

Saturday at the Esk Races was all that and more, with crowds gathering for five races in the name of mental health.

A small group of farmers came together to raise awareness for mental health.

The group sponsored several of the races and held an auction to raise money for the Black Dog Institute, an Australian not-for-profit facility for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mental health disorders.

Ted Vaughan said the day was to raise awareness and normalise discussion around mental health, particularly in rural areas.

“It covers everybody - men and women - for depression, suicide, being bullied,” Mr Vaughan said.

He said mental health was a bigger issue in rural communities.

“Especially while it’s so dry and crops are failing and we’re running out of water … It’s just taking a toll on everyone,” he said.

“We are looking out for each other, trying to help and trying to put the word out there that racing doesn’t have to be all about alcohol and gambling.”

The auction raised nearly $1200 for the Black Dog Institute.

Check out the socials gallery below:

Photos
View Gallery
esk races
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight local families to benefit from food drive generosity

        premium_icon Eight local families to benefit from food drive generosity

        News A recent food drive has been met with an unexpectedly massive show of support.

        • 16th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        premium_icon OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        Education Queensland students achieve record-breaking OP results

        Gatton woman killed in hit and run

        premium_icon Gatton woman killed in hit and run

        Breaking The two women were walking back to a vehicle