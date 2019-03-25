GALLERY: Swimming carnival calls new talent to the water

COOL DIP: Lily Browne and Halle Carroll-Sibbald both participated in their first carnival on Saturday.

COOL DIP: Lily Browne and Halle Carroll-Sibbald both participated in their first carnival on Saturday. Ebony Graveur

Swimming: It wasn't just seasoned swimmers who came to the pool for a race.

About 50 swimmers gathered at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Meeting for a series of races by twilight, swimmers participated in Gatton Swim Club's Championships Carnival 2019.

While a number of competitors had been breaking personal bests at carnivals for years, among the swimmers were some who had never before attended a swimming carnival.

Nine-year-old Lily Browne said she loved swimming to keep cool.

She swam in freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, and breaststroke races in Under 9s.

The event was her first swimming carnival outside of school.

"I went good but bad,” Lily said.

"I came last in one race. But I did come good because I got one Third ribbon for breaststroke.”

Halle Carroll-Sibbald also atteneded her first non-school swimming event on Saturday.

She said her favourite stroke was either freestyle, breaststroke or backstroke.

Declaring her distaste for butterfly, the ten-year-old said the stroke wore her out too much.

"But that's the one I came third in,” she said.

She said she loved swimming for a few reasons, including the element of competition involved.

"It's very good for you and you get to cool down when you hop in the water.”

Coach David Reinhardt said a number of personal bests were beaten on the day.

"We had some unreal swims with lots of PBs happening from the kids,” he said.

"We even had some big records broken that have been standing since 2001.”

He said it was hard to pick a stand-out moment.

"When you think you just have one stand-out moment, all of a sudden another one appeared,” he said.

"The day just kept on getting better and better.”