GALLERY: Snapshots from the Bottle Tree Bull Ride

Jake Duro, Jack Wagner, Caleb Pettit and Joseph Oram at the Bottle Tree Bull Ride in Glamorgan Vale. Ebony Graveur

DRAWING more than 2800 people to Glamorgan Vale on Friday night, the Bottle Tree Bull Ride is over for another year.

As the Bottle Tree Hotel is under new management, the size of the event came as a shock to new bar manager Kamilla Taine.

"It was a lot but, when it happened, we cheered even louder than the crowd did,” Ms Taine said.

She said the venue was chock full, reaching capacity at 9.30pm and gates had to be locked.

2019 National Rodeo Association Rodeo Queen Bianca Mason described the night as fantastic and said she always enjoyed the event.

"The crowd was awesome, the competitors were awesome... Glamorgan Vale is always a really good rodeo to go to,” Ms Mason said.

She said her 11-year-old son Lucas Taylor joined in on the fun, competing in the poddy ride.

"He bucked off... the calf was a bit tough for him this time around,” she said.

"But he has been competing for the past two years.”

The Rosewood-based rodeo queen earned the title in November last year and said she threw her hat in the ring to get out of her "bubble”.

"I was a very shy person and the rodeo queen (quest) was a really good way for me to be me and get out of my shell,” she said.

"I've learned approaching people isn't as hard as I thought... It has given me a lot of confidence to go up to somebody and say hi.”

