GALLERY: Pictures from turf club’s first meet of decade

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
6th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
SPECTATORS watching the first race of seven, at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club’s first meet of the year, could guess which horse would win.

Two-year-old filly Go Flo, was ahead of the competition for most of the 860 metre race.

She crossed the finish line at 48.57 – a margin of 7.3 before second place followed.

Toowoomba-based trainer Michael Nolan said the filly had been trained for nine weeks leading up to the race.

“Being a two-year-old, you have to take her on a bit steady so she’s had two barrier trials,” Mr Nolan said.

“It was over a short distance of 650m and that prepares them obviously for race day – because when they get here they need to know what they’re doing.”

Mr Nolan said he was confident she was ready to race, given her performance during training.

“She has shown plenty of ability up there,” he said.

“(It’s come down to) how much speed they’ve got, how quick they are, agile – and she’s a Spirit of Boom and they’re very good horses.”

Gatton Star

