GALLERY: Pictures from the Fossil Downs Bush Rodeo

Ben Duncan and Greg Hyde at the Murphys Creek Fossil Downs Bush Rodeo, 2019 Ebony Graveur

AN AMBULANCE was called to an event dubbed "bigger than ever” by its organiser.

The Fossil Downs Bush Rodeo in Murphys Creek attracted double what it did last year, with close to 3500 guests through the gate and 355 competitors.

It wasn't all smiles, though, as two contestants required medical attention following falls from beasts.

A boy, 16, fell from a bull during the junior bull event and suffered a concussion and a man in his 30s injured his arm and chest after falling from a horse.

Event coordinator and treasurer Gaye de Ruyter said, apart from the falls, the day was a success.

"It was our very first all rounder,” Ms de Ruyter said.

"Normally, we have barrels and bulls but we included events like calf roping.”

