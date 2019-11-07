Menu
GALLERY: Modest op-shop outfit claims Oaks Day fashion title

Ali Kuchel
, ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
7th Nov 2019 5:34 PM

A LAST minute dash to the op-shop was not what Danielle Shaw had in mind before Oaks Day.

She had the dress, shoes, fascinator and clutch sorted, but something was off.

"I ducked down to the op-shop and picked up the skirt," Danielle said.

Her creation, which was skirt over a playsuit and petticoat, was the winning recipe at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club on Thursday.

Describing herself as a "hunter and gatherer" Danielle, from Ipswich, is always checking out op-shops, garage sales and shop sales for the perfect race day outfit.

"I've loved fashion since I was 15, that's when I started sowing," she said.

 

TOP HEADWEAR: Best Millinery winner Danielle Shaw, of Ipswich, at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club's Oaks Race Day, 2019. Photo: Ali Kuchel
TOP HEADWEAR: Best Millinery winner Danielle Shaw, of Ipswich, at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club's Oaks Race Day, 2019. Photo: Ali Kuchel

 

Not only did Danielle knock together her op-shop outfit, but she also crafted her millinery, which took about three weeks.

"It's all hand-stitched, wired," she said.

"I go for a drive and see flowers and birds to inspire my creations."

For Danielle, attending race days is a chance to catch up with friends and watch the horses.

"It's a drive for me with no children," she laughed.

Danielle also won best millinery at the event.

Fernvale couple Wayne and Melanie Ellingworth ook out best dressed couple.

Kevin Butler won best dressed gentleman.

 

fashions on the field horse racing lockyer valley turf club
