GALLERY: Lockyer students’ first day captured

LEARNING TIME: Schools in the region were filled with chatter as students poured back after the holidays. Photos: Ebony Graveur

THE first day back at school is exciting and terrifying.

For some, it means going to school alone for the first time, after a sibling has left for high school.

For others it’s the first time at school, ever.

A mum and dad waited for the school bus to pull up outside Hatton Vale State School so they could meet their children – who insisted on riding the bus – to help them settle in on their first day back.

Another family cycled to Laidley District State School for some early morning exercise.

For Harley Day, today was his first day at school.

Used to going to kindy, he suspects prep might be similar and is looking forward to playtime.

He said he was excited to meet new friends and to meet up with his friend from kindy.

Got a fun back to school story for us? We would love to hear all about it.

Send me an email at ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au