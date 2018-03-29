GALLERY: Incredible transformation of 88-year-old Rocky home

The extensive renovations done to 92 Albert St have transformed the home, which sold for more than $800,000 this month.

PAINSTAKING renovations have transformed an 88-year-old home on The Range into a compelling masterpiece that's unrecognisable to its former self.

The unbelievable home on Albert St has undergone intensive renovations involving planners and designers to create a modern classic in a Colonial overcoat.

Owners of Rockhampton's Day to Day Constructions, Matthew and Amanda Day had the glory of performing the tough four-month task which strategically captured to expansive views of the city and Mt Archer.

With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a pool and even a tree house, the 1226sq m, property sold on March 21 for $860,000 after great interest.

Mr Day said they worked with the previous owners of the home to create the vision with all parties ecstatic with the end result.

"We have done a lot of renovations at this scale and specialise in transformations," owner of the 13-year-old business said.

Doubling in value since it previously sold in 2013, the exquisite two-story home now featured a chef's kitchen with caesar stone, butler's pantry and formal dining and living area.

Arguably the most eye-catching feature of the home was the wide front verandah and grand entrance way, giving the home its charm.

Convenience was also a huge selling point as the home sits within walking distance to Rockhampton Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and both grammar schools.

A number of homes in The Range have sold with great returns in the last month including a similar styled home on Henry St.

These sales come after the latest REIQ report released this month shows house prices in Rockhampton have gone up by 4.6 per cent.

The average house price for the region was $272,500 for the December quarter, cheapest in the state.

This was stark comparison to Gladstone which has shrunk by 10.7 per cent.

THE RANGE SALES

26 Brecknell St - $475,000

10 Marris St - $515,000

14 Agnes St - $297,000

21 Cousins St - $440,000

