GALLERY: How Lockyer, Somerset enjoyed eased restrictions

BRUNCH TIME: Una Whelan, Ruth Flood and Mikaila Greenan finally got to try a cafe they’d been eager to dine at. Photo: Ebony Graveur

A DAY at the park, a motorbike ride, cycling on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail – and dining out for a meal, of course.

These are just some of the ways the Lockyer and Somerset regions enjoyed their weekend with newly eased restrictions having come into effect.

When they heard dining in was back on the menu, Gatton farm workers Una Whelan, Ruth Flood, and Mikaila Greenan pencilled in brunch at their local café Jak and Mo Taste Co.

Though they have been in the region for several weeks, this was their first meal out together.

“When we moved to Gatton the restrictions had just come in so we couldn’t do anything,” Una said.

“We got a bit of sushi and that was it – everything was shut.”

The Irish travellers arrived in Gatton to complete 88 days of farm work just as the coronavirus restrictions began to come into effect.

“Even just going to the shops these days is an outing,” Ruth said.

“Just going to Coles to get your groceries is a big day out.”

Jak and Mo Taste Co owner Angie Jackwitz said eased restrictions allowing some dine in had changed the whole vibe of the town.

“There are a lot of people out enjoying the sun and going on outings,” Angie said.

“Take away sales have been amazing this morning.”

From Saturday, cafes could legally offer up to ten customers at a time the option to dine in.

But Angie opted against a full return to dine-in, instead opting to offer two small tables outside and no seating inside.

“We have chosen not to do tables because we can’t restrict it to ten,” she said.

“It’s too hard when it includes our take out ordering and people waiting.”

Up the road, Killing Time with Coffee was able to offer customers the chance to kick back in its dining room.

Manager Melissa Dunn said customers had expressed glee to sit down for a coffee on Saturday morning.

Rebekah Scotney and Graham Panzram meet for coffee and conversation at Killing Time with Coffee, Gatton. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“We have had a few people come in,” Melissa said.

“I think we’re a bit lucky we have the hallway for people to wait for their takeaway orders in – they don’t have to wait in the main room.”