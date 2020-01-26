GALLERY: Gatton’s new mural a celebration of natural history

ART TIME: Local artists collaborated with the community to create a mural at the Gatton and District Historical Village. January 26, 2020. Pictured: Cheryl Robinson.

SPORTING turtles, the new mural on the side of the blacksmith’s building is the Gatton and District Historical Village’s newest documentation of history.

Each year, the village hosts Australia Day activities but, this year, in collaboration with artists, it launched a new attraction.

Local artist Cheryl Robinson is one of the artists involved in organising the mural.

She said it celebrated how turtles were saved from Lake Apex last year as the water dried up.

“Basically, it’s a celebration of being able to save them but, at the same time, being sad about other wildlife that couldn’t be saved,” Cheryl said.

“It’s also for hope for the future – we can’t save everything but if we can save what we can, that’s good.”

The piece was outlined by artist Coralie Grant and, throughout the day, community members contributed to the mural, bringing their own flair to it.

“Everybody was encouraged to join in and a lot of kids came and enjoyed it but a lot of adults did, too,” she said.

Cheryl and a number of other artists are establishing an arts space in the historical village, with Australia Day as its launch.

“We’re in the process of setting up an art space in Gatton, including painting but we want to go broader than that,” she said.

Australia Day at the Historical Village drew the community in with live music, food, displays, demonstrations and entertainment.

The Lapidary Club, the Light Horse Troop, the Lockyer Antique Motor Association and East Coast Paranormal took part in the festivities.