Gallery: Gatton Christmas Carnival

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
THE festive season came early to Gatton Friday evening with the return of the annual Christmas Carnival.

A myriad of community groups, clubs, and businesses contributed to the event with stalls and displays, offering plenty for visitors to purchase and enjoy.

There was live music, classic Christmas carols, and dance performances, and a range of rides for the kids.

Santa and his colourful crew of helpers were there as well, posing for photos and spreading Christmas cheer.

christmas carnival gatton santa
Gatton Star

