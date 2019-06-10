GALLERY: Festival lures guests up the creek without a brolly

Performers at the Up the Creek Festival.

Performers at the Up the Creek Festival. Ebony Graveur

IT DIDN'T bucket down but festival-goers at Mt Sylvia who ventured outdoors without a brolly were treated to an nearly constant shower on Saturday.

Mt Sylvia State School's annual Up the Creek Festival was held on the school grounds on Saturday and, in spite of the wet weather, attracted a crowd.

School principal Mark Thompson said the event was in its third year, having earned its name from the concept of Mt Sylvia being located 'up the creek' from Gatton.

The event came about in 2016, after the school's P and C decided to focus its attention on a major fundraising event for the school.

"For our P and C, it's a way to showcase our school, what our students do and also to invite people from the local area and further afield to come and see our part of the beautiful Lockyer Valley,” Mr Thompson said.

"We wanted to showcase the Lockyer Valley as a destination.”

He said a large number of students were from local farms.

"Most of the children have some connection to the land so we wanted to bring people to the Mt Sylvia end of the Valley to see where we live and work,” he said.

The students put together and performed a dance to the 1975 ACDC banger TNT as well as a line dance.

The performances also contributed towards school assessment in their dance, music and theatre unit.

School Captain Ella Metcalf and Vice Captain Bronte Bauer said they both enjoyed the recitals.

Ella said her favourite part of the recital was working together as a group and Bronte said she loved being able to share the dances with everyone in the audience.