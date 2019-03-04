GALLERY: Fernvale Lions toast to completions on new den

RENOVATIONS on the Fernvale Lions Club's den are complete, with the new facility opened at the weekend.

The Uniting Church of Australia donated two buildings to the club in 2012 - one a church built in 1894 and the other a hall built in the 1950s.

Club president Roland Sjollema said having the den meant the club could operate from the one place.

"What is does is it gives us a home,” he said.

"It gives the Fernvale Lions Club a unique situation in that not many Lions Clubs in Australia actually have their own building.”

He said the club considered themselves the custodians of the building.

"The buildings are there for the whole Fernvale community to utilise, like for community groups,” he said.

Renovations include the installation of two disability ramps to the stage and new disabled toilet facilities.

Some pictures from the weekend's celebrations below: