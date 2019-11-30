GALLERY: Christmas comes early for street festival

Tinker Toymaker with Wanida and Wanisa Srirasa, Nissa and Robert Page

THE annual Christmas Street Festival returned to Laidley on Friday, bringing with it an evening of festive cheer and community celebration.

Patrick Street was closed to traffic for the event, and was occupied by a vast assortment of stalls and attractions.

Familiar Christmas songs filled the air throughout the evening, as the carollers competed with the brass band to deliver the best renditions of festive favourites.

Businesses all along the street remained open throughout the twilight hours, offering families and parents the opportunity to sneak in some late-night Christmas shopping.

For the kids, there were rides, a jumping castle, climbing walls, and an opportunity to get photos with Santa himself.