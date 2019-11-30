Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tinker Toymaker with Wanida and Wanisa Srirasa, Nissa and Robert Page
Tinker Toymaker with Wanida and Wanisa Srirasa, Nissa and Robert Page
News

GALLERY: Christmas comes early for street festival

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com
30th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE annual Christmas Street Festival returned to Laidley on Friday, bringing with it an evening of festive cheer and community celebration.

Patrick Street was closed to traffic for the event, and was occupied by a vast assortment of stalls and attractions.

Familiar Christmas songs filled the air throughout the evening, as the carollers competed with the brass band to deliver the best renditions of festive favourites.

Businesses all along the street remained open throughout the twilight hours, offering families and parents the opportunity to sneak in some late-night Christmas shopping.

For the kids, there were rides, a jumping castle, climbing walls, and an opportunity to get photos with Santa himself.

Photos
View Gallery
christmas laidley street festival santa
Gatton Star

Just In

    London terror tweet slammed

    London terror tweet slammed
    • 30th Nov 2019 7:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READER POLL: Do you trust weather forecasts?

        READER POLL: Do you trust weather forecasts?

        News Do you trust weather forecasts anymore – vote in our weekly reader poll.

        Inland Rail: What deal means for floodplain and landholders

        premium_icon Inland Rail: What deal means for floodplain and landholders

        Politics The State and Federal Government have signed their Inland Rail deal.

        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News Court rules in favour of Brisbane, Ipswich victims of 2011 floods

        Community gives the gift of joy for families in need

        Community gives the gift of joy for families in need

        News A local community group doesn’t want anyone to go without this Christmas, and have...