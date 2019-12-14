GALLERY: 40 photos from the Forest Hill Christmas Festivities

FUN TIMES: Excited passengers on the jolly Christmas train at the Forest Hill Christmas Festivities, 2019.

FUN TIMES: Excited passengers on the jolly Christmas train at the Forest Hill Christmas Festivities, 2019.

EIGHTY-ONE years after the very first event of its kind, the Forest Hill Christmas Festivities are still going strong.

On Friday night, throngs of holiday-makers took to the main thoroughfare in Forest Hill’s CBD for a night of good times and catching up.

The weather has been a long-running area of controversy, with the festivities always arriving with rain in tow.

But last night stayed dry, just hours after a heavy afternoon storm swept through the region.

Local businesses extended their hours, offering craft, trinkets, coffee and ice cream to late-night shoppers.

Think you might have been snapped? Check out the epic photo gallery below: