GALLERY: 30+ photos from the Toogoolawah Christmas tree

TOOGOOLAWAH’S biggest Christmas event drew locals and travellers alike to the centre of town for an evening of festivities.

Organised by a small committee, the Toogoolawah Christmas tree became a local tradition half a century ago.

Committee member and barbecue co-ordinator Bill Roughan said the event began in the early 1970s and had its roots in “giving”.

“Farmers used to come in and bring produce and the town would gather in the main street,” Mr Roughan said.

“It was initially set up for kids who were underprivileged and might not get a Christmas president – by bulk-buying the committee could buy cheap presents in large numbers and kids would get a present worth maybe $20.”

Mr Roughan said the event had originally been run by the Lions but was now organised by the Progress Association.

