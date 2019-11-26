Gala event to feature classic cars, rock and roll dancing

A number of classic cars will be on display at the Workshops Rail Museum's after dark event.

THE clock will be wound back to the 1960s this Saturday night for a special party at the Workshops Rail Museum to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the end of steam in Queensland.

The community is invited to get dressed up in their best 60s attire for an exciting evening of celebrating trains and the museum’s rich history at this exclusive after dark event.

Workshops Rail Museum curator David Hampton said the evening would feature an array of vintage cars, rock and roll dancing and a pin-up pageant.

“Step back into the 1960s, an era of rock and roll, groovy fashion and classic cars,” he said.

“Sit back with a drink, or twist around the dance floor to tunes by Darren J Ray and the Love Bugs.

“For those with a more racy taste, cheer on the nine finalists in the Miss Wild Thing 1969 pin-up pageant, or simply marvel at the series of cars from the ‘50s and ‘60s.”

Mr Hampton will also be running tours of the museum for guests to soak up the atmosphere of the Workshops after dark.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 30 from 6-9pm.

Tickets are $21 and bookings are required, as places are strictly limited.

This is an 18 plus event.

To book, log onto www.theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au/