Gail's group fosters friendships, fun

Name: Gail McMahon

Occupation: Retired

Age: 66

Marital Status: Married

What inspired you to start the Hatton Vale Happy Crafters? I have a background in sewing machines, fabric and craft. I thought because I am retired now I could give back to our community. There are no other craft groups in the Hatton Vale area that I know of, so I started our group.

What is your favourite thing about the group? The friendships that have formed between people that were at home with not much to look forward to.

What's your advice to anyone who might want to join the group? We offer the first day or night free to check us out and you will find out what you would like to learn or you can come along and bring any project you are working on. We have classes on Tuesdays and one of these is a Know Your Sewing Machine class. We choose a charity each year as well as holding a

Biggest Morning Tea for cancer.

What's the best advice you have ever received? Treat all people equally.

What rules do you live by? To try my best to treat other people the way that I would like them to treat me.

Have you met anyone famous? Who and when? Not that I know of, but it says in the Bible that we can be with angels and not know it so I would like to think that if I did come across an angel I have treated them kindly and respectfully.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Giving birth to and raising my three beautiful sons.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? I think more equality because it is quite a bit unbalanced.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why? In my mind I still think I am in my 30s because I still have so many craft ideas to accomplish.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? Obviously craft and also caravanning with my husband. Accomplishing any craft item gives me a sense of satisfaction and caravanning because we live in a very big and beautiful country.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Having the day off from school and going to Brisbane with my lovely grandmother on the train once a year. She would take me to McDonnell & East, she would have a cuppa and I would have an ice cream soda, it was the only time I would have one.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? Bousies Hill lookout.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? I would give some to my church, the Hatton Vale Uniting Community Church, and then I would give some to my boys and then fix up my garden and lawn.

Who are the people you most admire, dead or living? My grandmother and Audrey Brimblecombe.