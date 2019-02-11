J-Lo’s controversial Grammys set wows
MUSIC'S night of nights has arrived with the world's biggest superstars taking centre stage at the 61st annual Grammys.
Streaming live on Fox8, the ceremony is underway at the Staples Center in LA and the spotlight is on Lady Gaga, who's smash hit Shallow has won several awards.
But Jennifer Lopez may have briefly rained Gaga's parade, giving one of the best performances of the night in a bedazzling medley for Motown Records' 60th anniversary.
The Recording Academy announced earlier this month that J-Lo would be performing the Motown salute, which met extreme backlash from fans who thought the liked of Gladys Knight, Beyonce or Jennifer Hudson should have been given the honour.
But Lopez proved her critics wrong with her high-energy, vocally flawless Motown celebration.
The Jenny From The Block singer opened with dance classic Dancing In The Street before stripping down to a sparkling one piece - just one of her several on-stage outfit changes during the lengthy set.
The 49-year-old was surrounded by dozens of back-up dancers who performed in sync with her during the performance, which also featured vocals from Smokey Robinson and Ne-Yo.
Earlier, Gaga's Shallow won the award for Best Pop Duo and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Gaga also won Best Pop Solo Performance for her song, Joanne.
The Best Pop Duo nod marked Bradley Cooper's first time being nominated for - and winning - a Grammy.
Shallow was also up for Song of the Year, but missed out, and is still in the running for Record of the Year.
"I just want to say thank you to God; thank you for looking out for me," Gaga said in her acceptance speech for Best Pop Duo.
"I wish Bradley was here with me right now.
"I just want to say I'm so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues. They're so important."
The moment you win a GRAMMY! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/g92X6Nftxu— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 11, 2019
Hosted by Alicia Keys, the leading nominees in 2019 are in the hip-hop category, with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Childish Gambino and Cardi B scoring several nods.
In a moment of epic female empowerment, Gaga, Keys, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and the former First Lady Michelle Obama all took to the stage together to talk about the impact music has had on their lives.
After winning the MusiCares Person of the Year for 2019 at the weekend - the organisation that distributes the Grammys - country queen Dolly Parton has been honoured at today's ceremony.
Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Linda Perry and Katy Perry, all joined by Parton, performed a number of her songs as a tribute in an electrifying set that included Jolene, Here You Come Again, After The Gold Rush and 9 To 5.
"9 To 5" is such a classic. It was a great GRAMMY moment to see the Country Queen, @DollyParton joined on stage with @MileyCyrus, @KatyPerry, @MarenMorris, @KaceyMusgraves, @littlebigtown, and @RealLindaPerry! pic.twitter.com/YvGhbxJa5v— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 11, 2019
Album of the Year is the most prestigious award of the evening, with Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R, Post Malone, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves and the masterminds behind the Black Panther soundtrack (including Kendrick Lamar) all battling it out for the top gong.
The ceremony opened with a performance from J Balvin and Young Thug, who were joined by Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello, and Arturo Sandoval. Other performers have included Cardi B, Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Diana Ross, and Janelle Monae.
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
SONG OF THE YEAR
All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Boo'd Up, Ella Mai
God's Plan, Drake
In My Blood, Shawn Mendes
The Joke, Brandi Carlile
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Fall In Line, Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Backstreet Boys
S Wonderful, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
WINNER: Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Girls Like You, Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
Say Something, Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae
WINNER: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album
RECORD OF THE YEAR
I Like It, Cardi B
The Joke, Brandi Carlile
WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino
God's Plan, Drake
Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Rockstar, Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
BEST R&B ALBUM
Sex and Cigarettes, Toni Braxton
Good Thing, Leon Bridges
Honestly, Lalah Hathaway
WINNER: H.E.R., H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton
BEST RAP ALBUM
WINNER: Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Swimming, Mac Miller
Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle
Daytona, Pusha T
Astroworld, Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG
WINNER: God's Plan, Drake
King's Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
Lucky You, Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas
Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
Win, Jay Rock
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life, Kelly Clarkson
WINNER: Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
Reputation, Taylor Swift
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Colors, Beck
Havana, Camila Cabello
God Is A Woman, Ariana Grande
WINNER: Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), Lady Gaga
Better Now, Post Malone
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Boi-1da
Kanye West
WINNER: Pharrell Williams
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Be Careful, Cardi B
Nice for What, Drake
WINNER (TIE): King's Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
WINNER (TIE): Bubblin, Anderson .Paak
Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
Like I Do, Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink
Pretty Little Fears, 6lack Featuring J. Cole
WINNER: This Is America, Childish Gambino
All the Stars, Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Rockstar, Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
BEST DANCE RECORDING
Northern Soul, Above and Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
Ultimatum, Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
Losing It, Fisher
WINNER: Electricity, Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
Ghost Voices, Virtual Self
BEST R&B SONG
WINNER: Boo'd Up, Ella Mai
Come Through and Chill, Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi
Feels Like Summer, Childish Gambino
Focus, H.E.R.
Long as I Live, Toni Braxton
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Long As I Live, Toni Braxton
Summer, The Carters
Y O Y, Lalah Hathaway
WINNER: Best Part, H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
First Began, PJ Morton
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Rainier Fog, Alice in Chains
Mania, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
WINNER: From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
BEST ROCK SONG
Black Smoke Rising, Greta Van Fleet
Jumpsuit, Twenty One Pilots
Mantra, Bring Me the Horizon
WINNER: Masseduction, St. Vincent
Rats, Ghost
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Four Out of Five, Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: When Bad Does Good, Chris Cornell
Made an America, The Fever 333
Highway Tune, Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable, Halestorm
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
WINNER: My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!, Barbra Streisand
BEST COUNTRY SONG
Break Up in the End, Cole Swindell
Dear Hate, Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
I Lived It, Blake Shelton
WINNER: Space Cowboy, Kacey Musgraves
Tequila, Dan + Shay
When Someone Stops Loving You, Little Big Town
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Wouldn't It Be Great?, Loretta Lynn
Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters, Maren Morris
WINNER: Butterflies, Kacey Musgraves
Millionaire, Chris Stapleton
Parallel Line, Keith Urban
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
WINNER: Everything Is Love, The Carters
The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
War & Leisure, Miguel
Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: Colors, Beck
Utopia, Björk
American Utopia, David Byrne
Masseduction, St. Vincent