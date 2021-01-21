Menu
US Inauguration: Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem
Music

Gaga explains bizarre inauguration outfit

by Nick Bond
21st Jan 2021 8:13 AM

Lady Gaga was the standout star among the performances at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, delivering a stirring rendition of the US national anthem.

And Gaga also stole the show with her typically OTT fashion - a Star Wars-meets-Hunger Games ensemble teaming a giant voluminous red skirt with French braids and an oversized gold brooch.

The brooch was a dove holding an olive branch, symbolising peace, as Gaga herself explained:


… But more than a few fans felt it reminded them of the 'Mockingjay' symbol from the popular Hunger Games franchise:

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump was "particularly upset" that stars like Gaga and J Lo had been booked to perform or attend at Biden's inauguration.

Trump and Gaga have a chequered history, with the President launching a bizarre public feud against the popular singer during the final stages of last year's election campaign, publicly badmouthing her at rallies after she threw her support behind Joe Biden.

 

