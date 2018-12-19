Gabrielle codes the way

GABRIELLE Kajewski can speak the same language as computers and she's only going to get better.

In January, the Lockyer District High School student will attend the National Computer Science School at University of Sydney as part of a 10-day workshop.

The 15-year-old was one of the 100 students who were invited to attend after completing an online Python coding challenge against 20,000 others across the country.

The Year 10 student hoped the competition would be the first step into a lifetime of coding.

"I'm very excited, it's just a wonderful opportunity I wouldn't be able to do anywhere else,” Gabrielle said.

Not only was she ranked in the top 100, but after achieving a perfect score she was offered a scholarship which would pay for her flights, accommodation, food, activities and the workshop fees.

Understanding technological language is a talent Gabrielle has been working on since Year 8 and she said she plans to use it in her future career.

"Coding can be used for a lot of different things,” she said.

"There's different types of coding that can be used like languages.”

Gabrielle plans to follow in the footsteps of her uncle to become a cyber security analyst.

Lockyer District High School technology teacher Tahlia Fleming was extremely proud of Gabrielle's efforts.

"She is a perfect choice for the scholarship and will definitely make most of the opportunity,” Miss Fleming said.

"We congratulate Gabrielle on her amazing successes and hope she thoroughly enjoys her time in Sydney.”

Gabrielle will touch down in Sydney for the first time ever on January, 3 before starting at the university the next day.