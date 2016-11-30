Future set for final school years school

FAST FOWARD: Lockyer District High School students Clayton Hazard, Kimberley Harding, Hannah Hicks and Amy Horne have received QATSIF for their Year 11 studies.

THE final years of secondary school have been made easier for four Lockyer District High School students.

Thanks to a QATSIF scholarship, the costs of school fees, stationery, textbooks and excursions will be made easier for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students' families.

Clayton Hazard, Kimberley Harding, Amy Horne and Hannah Hicks will start Year 11 next year with the help of the QATSIF scholarship.

School indigenous officer Chantal Revell said the funding had been invaluable for the next generations future leaders.

The school applied on behalf of the students to assist with their education needs.

"The intention of funding is to increase Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student's retention in Year 11 and 12, rather than simply sustaining existing rates,” Ms Revell said.

"The QATSIF scholarship helps students at LDHS to participate in leadership programs and gives our students the opportunity to succeed and develop a sense of pride.”

The four students, who finished school last week, agreed the funding would help their families.

"It helps the stress on families on financial arrangements, enabling us to focus on our studies,” Clayton said.

For Hannah, it would help her along the way to studying criminology when she finished school.